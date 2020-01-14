Congress leaders including Ram Singh Netaji, Vinay Kumar Mishra and others join AAP

New Delhi: Prominent leaders from the Congress party joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, in the presence of AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh and leader Amanatullah Khan. Two-time MLA from Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji, Delhi Congress member and former assembly candidate from Palam, Vinay Kumar Mishra, Congress leader Deepu Chaudhary and many other leaders formally joined the AAP.



The CM said, "I would like to welcome Ram Chandra Neta, Poorvanchali leader Vinay Mishra, Jai Bhagwan, a respected Dalit leader and Deepu Choudhary and all their supporters to the party. Rajkumari Dhillon, who will also be joining us is a prominent Sikh leader and I extend a warm welcome to her too. I am happy that all these leaders are joining us to work together to create a better future for Delhi. I welcome all these popular and talented leaders to AAP and I am hopeful that their presence will strengthen the party."

"There used to be only two major political parties in Delhi, the BJP and Congress. People were fed up with the politics of both these parties because they did not deliver on promises made and having no other choice, voted them alternatively. But then five years ago, the people of Delhi initiated a new phase of self determination in politics and voted AAP to power," added Kejirwal.

Sisodia said, "Many prominent political leaders of Delhi, from across the political spectrum are joining AAP because they have witnessed the commitment, integrity and innovation of Arvind Kejriwal and his team and their focus on delivering a more dignified life to the citizens of Delhi. These leaders will strengthen the party and will help to spread the good work of the AAP."

Ram Singh Netaji said, "Everyone in Delhi has witnessed the hard work of the AAP government. Today I have joined AAP after a long stint in the Congress party because I want to be a part of a system that delivers true and tangible welfare, for the people of

Delhi."