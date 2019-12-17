Congress holds demonstration outside Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO

New Delhi: Congress workers under the leadership of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra, held a demonstration outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO on Monday.



The demonstrators demanded stringent action against those responsible for the attack on students who were peacefully protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Congress demonstrators shouted slogans against the police as they marched toward the Police Headquarters at ITO from the DPCC office in Rajiv Bhawan. Besides DPCC president Subhash Chopra, other party leaders like, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kirti Azad, and many more were present.

As the Congress workers defied the police barricades to march toward the Police Headquarters police used force to stop them which led to clashes at Rouse Avenue.

Chopra said that the Delhi Police's high-handed action against the students of Jamia Millia University was at the direction of the Modi Government as it wanted to crush the voice of the people.

He said that instead of ensuring peace and happiness, the BJP-led Central Government, through Delhi Police, was trying to create fear and insecurity among the people. He said that the only intention of the Modi Government was religious polarization through the CAA.

Chopra said that the wrong policies of the Modi Government has not only created an economic distress and free fall of the GDP, but also unemployment, price rise, farm and industrial sector crises, stoppage of development works, and in order to divert the attention of the people, this Act was passed.

He said that the Indian Constitution ensures equality for all religions and castes, and therefore the CAA was totally unconstitutional. Chopra demanded immediate withdrawal of this Act to restore normalcy not only in Delhi, but also across the country.

Jai Prakash Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Parvez Hashmi, strongly condemned the action by the police against the Jamia students, and said that this showed its failure to deal with a peaceful agitation, which will not be tolerated by a peace-loving society.