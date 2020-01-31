Congress' former Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra suspended

NEW DELHI: The Congress' former Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra has been suspended from the party for "anti-party" activities, a party statement said on Friday. "Mahabal Mishra, ex-MP, has been suspended from the Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi assembly elections," party''s Delhi in charge P C Chacko said in a statement.



A prominent Purvanchali face in the party, Mishra had been campaigning for his son, Vinay Mishra, who is contesting as an AAP candidate from Dwarka in the February 8 Assembly elections, a Congress leader said.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi from three consecutive terms (1998-2013) before falling to eight seats in the 2013 polls and none in 2015, faces a tough battle as many leaders have deserted the party.