Cong slams BJP for boycotting Chhapaak

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma on Saturday slammed the BJP for boycotting Deepika Padukone's film "Chhapaak" for expressing her support to the protests against attacks on women, adding that this case once again proves that BJP is not only anti-women, but the mindset of both BJP and RSS is against giving power to women in any form.



Sharma accused Home Minister Amit Shah of completely 'saffronizing' Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office Mukesh Sharma said that this is also a shameful matter for Home Minister Amit Shah. Substantiating his charge with the support of data, Sharma further said that out of one lakh women, 1050 cases for attacks against women are being filed.

He said that it was very unfortunate that 40.5 percent crimes against women are happening in Delhi, which proves that the law and order situation in Delhi are in complete shambles. Sharma asserted that Delhi has become an unsafe place for women.

Sharma also took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police for the rising crime rates against children as the Capital has become an unsafe place for children too. He said that at least four rape cases against innocent girl children are being reported daily.

He said that it was very shocking that in 2019, 1947 rape cases were filed which has exposed Delhi Police's utter failure to prevent crimes against women. He said that in 2017, cases of crimes against women filed were 13076 which still remains as a record figure. He said that the Home Minister has totally failed to stop crimes against women and owning moral responsibility, he should resign from his position.

In reply to a question,Sharma said that it was very strange that the masked ABVP hoodlums, who unleashed violence in JNU, have not yet been arrested despite the emergence of the videos of their attacks, which clearly establishes that the attacks against students were masterminded by the BJP.