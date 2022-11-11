Cong rubbing salt into wounds of Sikhs: BJP on Tytler's inclusion

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of rubbing salt into the wounds of Sikhs by appointing Jagdish Tytler in the party's election committee for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.



"The Congress party has always had visceral hatred for the Sikh community and today they are 'defending, justifying and rewarding' those involved in the anti-Sikh riots in 1984," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

"This is not Rahul Gandhi's 'Pyar Ki Rajniti, this is Nafrat Ki Rajniti' (politics of hatred). The Congress must apologise for this kind of rubbing of salt into the wounds of the Sikh riots victims," he claimed.

"Ahead of MCD polls - To rub salt into wounds of 1984 Sikh Genocide Victims Congress elevated Jagdish TYTLER into Pradesh Election Committee - first defended Sajjan Kumar, then they promoted TYTLER & Rajiv Gandhi had even justified 1984 by

saying 'Bada Ped' #CongressHatesSikhs," Poonawala said in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also attacked the Gandhi family, accusing it of giving "special favours" to the riots accused.

"Gandhi Family continues to shower Spl favours on killers of Sikhs. Jagdish Tytler once again made member of Election Committee for MCD 2022. Gandhi family is trying to save itself by protecting Tytler & keeping him happy with these goodies. But truth & justice wl prevail, soon!," he tweeted.

Tytler, once a formidable leader of the Congress in Delhi, had also served as a Union minister. He had stepped down after his name figured in a

report of the Nanavati Commission which probed the anti-Sikh riots.

He was also named by the Congress as a permanent invitee to the Delhi unit of the party last year.