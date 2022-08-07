Cong protest: Delhi Police lodges 2 cases

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two cases at the Tughlaq Road police station in connection with a protest staged by the Congress party, officials said on Saturday.



The opposition party called for a nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The other case was registered at the Parliament police station under IPC section 188, she said.

Police detained more than 300 protestors, including 65 members of Parliament (MPs), from Lutyens' Delhi on Friday. The security personnel also used water cannons on protesters in Chandigarh.

The Congress workers and leaders were released by Delhi Police after more than six hours of detention in various police stations.