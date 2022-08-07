Cong protest: Delhi Police lodges 2 cases
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two cases at the Tughlaq Road police station in connection with a protest staged by the Congress party, officials said on Saturday.
The opposition party called for a nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.
The other case was registered at the Parliament police station under IPC section 188, she said.
Police detained more than 300 protestors, including 65 members of Parliament (MPs), from Lutyens' Delhi on Friday. The security personnel also used water cannons on protesters in Chandigarh.
The Congress workers and leaders were released by Delhi Police after more than six hours of detention in various police stations.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi...6 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi6 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy...6 Aug 2022 7:50 PM GMT
Vinesh Phogat, Dahiya & Naveen win yellow metal6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT