Cong plays achievement card for ensuing Assembly elections

New Delhi: With Delhi elections round the corner, and all political parties gearing up to woo the voters, Congress, which did not win a single seat in 2015 is using its past achievements in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. "It was the Congress government in Delhi which introduced 29 pedestrian subways across Delhi, resulting in safe pedestrian movement and a reduction in the number of pedestrian accidents," Delhi Congress tweeted. According to party sources, the grand old party will be using social media to reach out to the people as well.



Emphasising on the "good old days" the party campaign has used 'Congress wali Dilli' as the slogan. Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra inaugurated the election office of Rocky Tuseed, who is fighting from Rajendra Nagar. One of the youngest faces of Congress, Tuseed is just 25. On asking his campaign strategy he said that he is meeting with the party workers and discussing the same.

Tuseed, who was the Delhi University Students' Union president from Congress-affiliated NSUI in 2017, has been fielded from the Rajendra Nagar assembly seat

against the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and BJP's RP Singh.

As the election mode takes on the national Capital, parties have started doing roadshows. Shivani Chopra, Congress' candidate from Kalkaji meanwhile, visited Govindpuri, Rampura, Kalkaji, and Sriniwaspuri. Interacting with the people Chopra called herself the "daughter of Kalkaji."

"I know the problems of the people here. The other candidates are from outside have no knowledge of the problems of the region. In the last 5 years, the MLA of the ruling party has not paid any attention to the development of the area, due to which the area is in a bad shape," she said.

She assured the people that the flats constructed for the slum dwellers will be provided to them immediately.