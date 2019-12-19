Cong leader Ajay Maken and his family detained

NEW DELHI: Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained by the Delhi Police when they defied prohibitory orders to protests against the citizenship Act as various parts of the national capital came to a standstill. Police also detained former Union minister Ajay Maken including other members of his family.



Congress leader Ajay Maken has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his family including his wife, son, and daughter were detained by the Delhi Police amidst the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the national capital.

Ajay Maken, in this regard, first wrote to journalist Saahil Murli Menghani because his son was doing a live chat with the reporter. He said that the 18-year-old boy who was dragged by the police and put in a bus, at Mandi House was his son.

He further said that his wife and daughter who were along with his son were also forcefully put in the bus and were detained at Mandir Marg Police Station.

The journalist replied to the Congress leader saying that he told the cops that the boy was doing a live show but the cops did not listen and brutally dragged him. The reporter added that neither Maken's son, wife or daughter provoked the cops or said anything unparliamentary to get treated in this manner.

Maken also wrote to the Prime Minister, he tweeted, "@narendramodi ji- we both follow each other on Twitter-Will you read what a journalist has to say? My 18-year- old son, a student was speaking to a journalist when he was pulled by police from the collar and put in a bus! His sister and mother's plea fell on deaf ears! All three detained!"

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House–the site of the two planned demonstrations.

CrPC Section 144 was also imposed in the Red Fort area, but that did not deter scores of students and activists from converging there to raise their voice against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.