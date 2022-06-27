Cong leader admits to shortcomings in campaign
New Delhi: After the Congress candidate for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll in Delhi garnered just 2.79 per cent votes and lost her deposit, a party leader on Sunday said the party had made best possible efforts but there remained some shortcomings in its campaign.
Calling the defeat of party candidate Prem Lata as disappointing, former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said, "We tried our best in this by-election but due to multiple reasons
we couldn't secure many
votes. We will look into our shortcomings and rectify them in future."
Bhardwaj said the Congress could not reach all voters of the constituency with its manifesto. There have also been some shortcomings in terms of the party's outreach to the electorate, he said.
