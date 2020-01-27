Cong district prez held for cheating in Gzb
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police, on Monday morning, have arrested a woman for allegedly cheating hundreds of other women to the tune of crores of rupees by inducing them to invest in various Ponzi schemes and usurping the money. Cops said that several complaints of similar fraud and cheating are registered against the accused woman.
The arrested accused woman has been identified as a resident of Kavi Nagar area Pooja Chadha, Ghaziabad Mahanagar president of Congress Party (Women Wing). "The arrest was made following a complaint lodged at Kavi Nagar police station accusing Chadha of duping nearly 35 women on pretext of lucky draws and Ponzi schemes," said Md Aslam, Station House Officer of Kavi Nagar police station.
As per police, an FIR against Chadha under sections of cheating and fraud was registered by a Ghaziabad based woman around four months ago in which the victim alleged of being duped of thousands rupees after she was promised lucrative returns in lucky draws and Ponzi schemes.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't mess with resurgent strong India: Rajnath to Pak27 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
More states file FIR against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel27 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Resolution against CAA passed in Assembly27 Jan 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Mamata urges Cong, CPI(M) to put aside differences, fight...27 Jan 2020 6:05 PM GMT
CAA: Applicants will have to give proof of religious27 Jan 2020 6:03 PM GMT