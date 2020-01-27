Cong district prez held for cheating in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police, on Monday morning, have arrested a woman for allegedly cheating hundreds of other women to the tune of crores of rupees by inducing them to invest in various Ponzi schemes and usurping the money. Cops said that several complaints of similar fraud and cheating are registered against the accused woman.

The arrested accused woman has been identified as a resident of Kavi Nagar area Pooja Chadha, Ghaziabad Mahanagar president of Congress Party (Women Wing). "The arrest was made following a complaint lodged at Kavi Nagar police station accusing Chadha of duping nearly 35 women on pretext of lucky draws and Ponzi schemes," said Md Aslam, Station House Officer of Kavi Nagar police station.

As per police, an FIR against Chadha under sections of cheating and fraud was registered by a Ghaziabad based woman around four months ago in which the victim alleged of being duped of thousands rupees after she was promised lucrative returns in lucky draws and Ponzi schemes.