Cong demands rollback of LPG price hike, protests outside Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Thursday held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in non-subsidised LPG prices.



Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning "Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai", a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the protest.

Delhi Congress workers, led by city party president Subhash Chopra, carried empty gas cylinders and raised the

slogan of "Awaaz do, hum ek hai", calling for unity, that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing the protesters, Chopra said gas cylinder prices have increased from Rs 574 in September last year to Rs 714.

He asked why the Aam Aadmi Party was "silent" on the price hike.

Congress's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko claimed the AAP was the "B" team of the BJP and was quietly "endorsing" its decisions.

Chopra asked the Kejriwal government to announce a subsidy of Rs 140 per

cooking gas cylinder to give relief to the people reeling under inflation.

The Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government gave subsidy to stabilize the gas prices when the central government raised the prices of cooking gas, he recalled.