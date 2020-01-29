Cong big guns missing from campaigning
New Delhi: Unlike the BJP and the ruling AAP which have deployed a battery of top leaders, including MPs and ministers, for canvassing for the February 8 Delhi polls, the Congress is yet to see its big guns like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the campaign trail.
With just nine days left for campaigning to end for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with an army of AAP supporters is holding roadshows every day, while his ministers are addressing gatherings in Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies in a bid to retain power.
The BJP, which lost Delhi to the Congress in 1998, has engaged Union ministers, chief ministers and parliamentarians to garner support for its candidates to bring back the national capital into its fold, after losing Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.
However, the same cannot be said about the Congress, which lost the national capital to the AAP in 2013 and faced a massive drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, not winning any of the seven parliamentary seats here.
The void in its campaign management is being felt by several party candidates, leaving many confused in the face of fierce canvassing by their rivals.
Many are perplexed over why big leaders have not started campaigning for party candidates yet, a Congress candidate from south Delhi said in an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. However, senior leaders said that the Gandhis will start campaigning from February 2.
Most senior Delhi Congress leaders are either contesting the polls or have their kins in the fray. DPCC president Subhash Chopra has fielded his daughter Shivani from Kalkaji, while campaign committee chief Kirti Azad's wife is contesting from Sangam Vihar.
