Confronted about affairs, man kills wife, tries to take son's life in Gzb

GHAZIABAD: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband while her two-year-old son somehow survived after the accused tried to strangle him as well. Following the incident, victim's family lodged a police complaint against her husband and in-laws and an FIR was registered under sections of dowry death at Vijay Nagar police station of Ghaziabad.



The accused identified as Pappu Yadav, a native of Sambal district was married to Dimple around three years ago and the couple has a two-year-old son. They had been living at a rented house in Siddharth Vihar area which comes under Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad. Dimple's family has alleged that Pappu is an alcoholic person and was also into extra-marital relationship with multiple women. He used to beat his wife when she opposed to his bad habits.

"We had come to know that Pappu had gone out of the city with a woman and had returned on Sunday night for which Dimple had raised objections. A heated argument broke out between them following which Pappu killed his wife and also tried to kill the son," the family has alleged.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the accused who is at large.