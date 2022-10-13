Conduct survey of agri land hit by unseasonal rains: Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to conduct a survey of agricultural land affected due to the unseasonal rains and take preventive measures to save ready to be harvested crops and human lives.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Divisional Commissioner KR Meena to issue directions to the district magistrates on Tuesday.

"In the last few days, due to unseasonal rains, there has been waterlogging in agricultural areas and low-lying areas. I received this information from common people and farmers that there has been waterlogging in agricultural areas of Delhi's villages, with the water level being more than two feet, which is affecting crops that are ready to be harvested," read the letter in Hindi. Seeing the current situation, it is essential that proactive measures be taken to save the crops and human lives, he said. "It is my request to you that all district magistrates, in order to assess the

situation, they should carry out a land survey and take necessary solutions, including pumping out water using pumps," added the letter.