Conduct surprise inspections at brick kilns in NCR: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control boards to conduct surprise inspections at brick kilns in the National Capital Region (NCR) to ensure that the production is carried out in terms of the notification issued by the Environment Ministry.



A bench comprising Justices K M Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed a slew of directions for operation of brick kilns in NCR.

The top court directed that those units, located in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which have the consent to operate and have also declared the production capacity are permitted to operate subject to certain conditions.

"The officers of both Central Pollution Control Board and the State Pollution Control Boards shall conduct surprise inspections without any notice and warning to the persons running the units from time to time to ensure that the production is being carried out in terms of the aforesaid notification. "Production will be further subject to the condition that it will be limited to the production capacity as per the consent granted by the respective state pollution control boards," the bench said.

The apex court also directed that persons running the units shall report at the end of every cycle, the actual total

production which has been carried out in their units (arising out of each cycle) to the respective state pollution control boards.