Conduct MCD polls immediately: Pathak

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday appealed to the Delhi L-G to conduct MCD elections immediately with the party's MLA Durgesh Pathak lashing out against the BJP for their gross mismanagement of the waste crisis and the rising height of the landfills in the city.



The AAP MLA said that on Friday the L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena admitted that no work has been done by the MCD over the last 15 years and further hit out at the BJP for spending crores of rupees over the garbage issue and said that the problem has only gotten worse with heaps of rubbish welcoming those coming into the city from all the sides.

The Rajinder Nagar MLA urged the L-G and the Central government to conduct the elections to the MCD and further said that his party will go on to win the elections whenever they are held and they have the solution to eliminate the landfills.

"I would like to categorically tell them that if the elections are conducted right now, the AAP would win it by a huge margin and will solve the problems of the landfills of the city. We would like to make it clear to the citizens that we have the solutions required to sort this issue and we guarantee the people that we will be able to eliminate the landfills in due course of time," Pathak said.

The leader reminded that his party-led government has improved schools and hospitals in the city ever since assuming power in 2013 and they will do the same if they win the MCD elections. "Similarly, we can also eliminate these landfills that have become a shame for the residents of the city. Once these elections are conducted, AAP will have control of the MCD and we will eliminate these landfills," he said.