'Conclude probe into plagiarism allegations against 2 professors'
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed a committee at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here to conclude its probe into the allegations of plagiarism by a Ph.D. scholar against two of its professors and submit a report to it.
Justice Sanjeev Narula, while dealing with the scholar's plea against the termination of his registration from the institute on account of unsatisfactory performance in two consecutive semesters, said that the facts of the case are quite unsettling and also sought the report of the Student Grievance Redressal Committee in the matter and deferred passing any interim directions at this stage.
The petitioner alleged that his co-guide used two of his research proposals for obtaining a Lok Sabha-sponsored fellowship worth Rs 10.80 lakh for herself.
He said that the name of the chairperson of the Student Research Committee, who was his research supervisor, was mentioned as the Co-Principal Investigator on research proposals for the fellowship.
The petitioner claimed that after he confronted them about the issue of plagiarism, they adopted an adversarial attitude towards him which led to his complaints to the Student Grievance Redressal Committee, Institute Level Plagiarism Committee as well as the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.
The counsel for IIT Delhi agreed that the issue of plagiarism was very serious and the petitioner's allegation was viewed with seriousness by the institute and informed that the Institute Level Plagiarism Committee would consider the complaint of the petitioner.
