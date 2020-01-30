Concerned parents rush to spot after man opens fire during Jamia protest
New Delhi: As an unidentified man opened fire on a group of students during their march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) concerned parents rushed to the spot asking for whereabouts of their children.
Speaking to Millennium Post Nafeeza, a resident of Zakir Nagar, whose son was part of the protest said, "I am a mother and my son was here, I am so concerned. When I heard that there was a shooting here, I came here running."
She further said that the government has come down to this level to divide the people. "It's like they have given the right to shoot anyone who disagrees with them. We are protesting not out of fun. It affects us directly," she said.
Still shocked by the incident she said how can a person shoot a group of students. "I am a BP patient, but my kid is here, he is protesting for what is wrong, but I had to come here because I was scared for his safety," she said.
Meanwhile, a protester held a sign that said, "Anurag Thakur's words have raised an army of shooters."
Anurag Thakur in a rally recently had raised slogans where he asked all anti-nationals to he shot down. "His speech was directed towards us. People who are protesting. And look how his hateful words actually made a person come out and shoot a student," said the protester.
He added that anyone can be shot at the words of a politician now.
