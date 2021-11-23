'Con man Chandrashekhar spoofed contacts of authorities for extortion'

New Delhi: Alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar was using certain high end mobile phone application to spoof the landline numbers of different higher government authorities for extorting large amounts of money from several individuals from inside Rohini jail, Delhi police has told a court here in its charge sheet.



Police made the allegations in its charge sheet filed against Chandrashekhar and his wife and actor Leena Maria Paul earlier this month in a case related to allegedly duping wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy of Rs 200 crore. The police claimed in its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh that Chandrashekhar lived inside the jail like a 'king'. It claimed that he was using mobile number to carry out extortion by impersonating himself as high ranking government functionary.

"The mobile screen of unsuspecting users will show the number of landlines of government offices and name of some higher government authorities through true-caller mobile application," the charge sheet filed before the court said. According to the charge sheet, deputy jail superintendent D S Meena, arrested in the case, used to collect Rs 60 to 75 lakh fortnightly from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani which was distributed among the jail officials to provide safety and facilities for Chandrashekhar to continue his extortion racket.

Of that, around Rs 50 lakh would be given to the officers above the rank of assistant superintendent (AS), and Rs 10 lakh to those below the ranks of AS, the charge sheet quoted from Meena's confessional statement to the police. It claimed that Chandrashekhar was given an entire barrack to stay where he spent long hours and opaque curtains were hung in order to prevent the CCTVs from recording his activities.

"He was living in the jail like a king. It seems all officials of Rohini jail were involved because of the facilities given to him. An entire barrack vacant of all other inmates was given to him. He had covered the CCTV cameras as well. He was freely using his mobile to run the extortion racket for a year," police alleged. It added that Chandrashekhar was fond of living a lavish lifestyle and loved expensive luxury vehicles. Police claimed to have seized around 20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse.