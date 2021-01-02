Compulsory health checkup for personnel over 40 years of age: Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a bid to take care of the health and well-being of the policemen, the Delhi Police has decided that all personnel above the age of 40 years will undergo compulsory medical checkups in order to ensure that their ailments, if any, could be timely diagnosed and treated.

"7 Wellness Centres have already been opened in Police Colonies which will also provide Allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors for medical consultations," the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also said that 135 personnel have been granted Out-of-Turn Promotions for good and exemplary works while 235 of them have been decorated with Asadharan Karya Puraskar and 145 were awarded Commendation Rolls. "Under a special initiative, three Out-of-Turn Promotions for tracing 50 or more missing children in a calendar year have also been granted," police said in a press note.

"…66 Legal Consultants have been engaged to assist the Investigating Officers in making a water tight case against the accused. The process of hiring Forensic and Cyber Consultants to raise the levels of investigation in such crimes is also in the pipeline," police added.