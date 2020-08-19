Complete Sonia Vihar reservoir ready in three months: DJB VC

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman on Tuesday directed officials to complete the construction work of a 26.80 million litre capacity underground water reservoir in North East district's Sonia Vihar within three months.

Raghav Chadha visited India's "biggest" single-phase water treatment plant with a capacity of 635 MLD (million litres per day) and the under-construction underground reservoir (UGR) . The total cost of the UGR project is approximately Rs 36 crore and once completed it will benefit around 6 lakh residents of Mustafabad and nearby areas in the North East district, a Delhi government statement said.

"Due to rainy season, silt and turbidity increase exponentially in the raw water coming from Yamuna and Ganga. The DJB team is working continuously to ensure that water quality supplied to the citizens of Delhi is not compromised in any way," Chadha said. He instructed the officials to get the UGR project completed within three months, according to the statement.

The underground reservoir is being constructed as per the recommendation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency for augmentation of water supply in Mustafabad and nearby areas, it said.