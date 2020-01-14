Complaints from Delhi govt should not be kept pending: Delhi Police to officers

New Delhi: "Complaints from the Delhi Government should not be kept pending," Delhi Police told their officers in a meeting related to the pendency of complaints.



Police sources told Millennium Post that in December 2019, Additional CP (Vigilance) conducted a meeting in which Additional DCPs-1 and ACPs of districts and units were present.

"Additional CP stressed that overdue complaints must be monitored on priority by all districts, units and disposed of in a time-bound manner," sources said.

The senior official apprised all the meeting attendees that the Delhi Police Commissioner has desired that complaints from Delhi Government should not be kept pending and due attention must be paid on their timely disposal. Sources told this newspaper that in November, a Special CP rank officer had reviewed the status of pending references.

"It was found that 425 references from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were found pending," sources said, adding that 30 references were pending from three months, 173 pending from six months and 152 references pending for over one year.

Sources further said that 2,587 references of Chief Minister public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) were found pending. The Special CP had told other officers that online reply on PGMS (online portal) should be uploaded within the stipulated period and attention should be given to dispose of the overdue pending complaints.

Additional CP said that there are some districts and units who were not feeding the Complaints Monitoring and Tracking System (CMTS) complaints on a regular basis. Due emphasis may be given to regular feeding of these complaints.

"It was apprised to all in the meeting that in cases where timely disposal is not possible, an interim reply may be filed by all districts and units. This will ensure the complainant that his complaint is being inquired into," sources said.

Meanwhile, DCP (Vigilance) told other officers that proper record of figures relating to complaints registered in CMTS as well as of disposal must be maintained by all districts and units so that timely replies can be filed. Additional CP further told meeting attendees that a large number of CMTS complaints were pending in the Crime Branch for the year 2016 and 2017. "In case of any technical issue, the matter may be brought to the notice of senior officers," Additional CP told other officers.