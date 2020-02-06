Complaint against Sisodia over fake news on Jamia violence
New Delhi: A complaint was lodged against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday for allegedly spreading fake news by accusing the Delhi Police personnel of setting ablaze a DTC bus during violence near the Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year.
The criminal complaint was filed before a special MP/MLA Magistrate court seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia.
The complaint, filed by Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, will come up for hearing tomorrow.
Several buses were set afire after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15 near Delhi's Jamia Nagar.
