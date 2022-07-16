Complainant pulled up for making false accusations against AAP MLA
New Delhi: Delhi Lokayukta has made it clear by imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 that AAP leaders have been subjected to false allegations continuously, but no evidence has ever been submitted in the court to substantiate the allegations, said AAP MLA and leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday.
The Lokayukta has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the complainant and lawyer Neeraj for not producing evidence in the alleged case of benami property against senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain.
The complainant Neeraj had complained to the Delhi Lokayukta in the year 2017 and demanded a probe by accusing senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain of benami property, but he has not been able to produce any evidence to date.
Satyendar Jain's lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari said, "Delhi Lokayukta has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the complainant and lawyer Neeraj for falsely accusing Satyendra Jain of benami property. The Delhi Lokayukta has ordered the complainant Neeraj to deposit the fine amount by the next date of hearing. Also, the Delhi Lokayukta has given the complainant a last chance to produce evidence on the next date of hearing in the matter. If the complainant Neeraj does not produce any evidence even on the next hearing, then his right to submit evidence in this case will be extinguished."
AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Ever since AAP formed the government in Delhi, the BJP is constantly laying ploys to implicate Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and ministers in false cases. Every investigation authority has been used, be it ED, CBI, Income Tax Department or Delhi Police. They have not left any stone unturned to conspire against the AAP. They have grossly misused powers of each agency to malign AAP leaders. But AAP leaders are staunchly honest. It was proven once again."
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the prevention of money laundering act and has been in custody since then. Jain's wife, Poonam Jain, was also summoned by the ED on July 14 in connection with a money laundering probe which she skipped on health grounds.
