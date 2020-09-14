Compensation for riot-hit children, their kin a key focus point for DCPCR

new delhi: The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has now waded into the issue of whether victims of the north-east Delhi riots, especially those having to take care of children, are being given the compensation amounts as promised by the government here with the matter being raised at a recent meeting.



When the DCPCR sought details about the status of compensation to children and families affected by the riots, the sub-divisional magistrate said that these details would be shared soon but added that while compensation applications had been sanctioned by the concerned District Magistrate, the orders disbursing these amounts had not been issued yet due to

the pandemic.

Following this, the child rights body said that it would examine the issue separately and may call for special meetings to address the wellbeing of children affected by the deadly riots. When asked whether a report has been sought on the compensation issue, a senior DCPCR official said they had already sought such a report.

Moreover, the meeting with officials of the Delhi government's WCD department, Delhi Police, Child Welfare Committees and city hospitals also addressed other key issues affecting the state child welfare ecosystem such as the need for standardised proforma of MLC reports, schemes for child welfare and hassle-free registration of FIRs.

At the meeting, the DCPCR noted that different hospitals follow different proforma for recording MLC observation, leading to discrepancies in the type of data recorded. It added that the Union Health Ministry had already issued guidelines in this regard and it was agreed upon that a meeting with Delhi's health secretary should be convened to ensure that all hospitals are instructed to follow the MLC guidelines.

Significantly, representatives from Childline highlighted the non-cooperation of police officials in registering FIRs or DD entries in cases where children are involved. They added that in cases where children are involved, are not assigned to Child Welfare Police Officers (CWPOs) of the respective police stations. To this, an official from the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) said he will look into the matter and ensure no delay in registering FIRs/DD entries.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was with respect to Child Welfare Committees not getting access to information about whether a child sold into labour has received the compensation amount or not and what the status of the child's employer was. With no resolution, the DCPCR has decided to meet with the labour department, concerned CWCs and the DM next month.

On the issue of inadequate staffing, particularly the stenographer and the legal probation officer with the CWCs, a senior official from DWCD stated that the matter was in process. Further discussion was held on CWCs imprest money of Rs 25,000 to ensure that they are able to meet all expenses without any hurdles. Commission advised DWCD to convene a meeting with the finance department to redress any possible queries or the objections the department may have.

The officials at the meeting also discussed the scheme for financial sustenance, education and welfare of children of incarcerated parents, where stakeholders expressed the need to amend the scheme to improve its implementation. The meeting also addressed issues related to child labour in Mandis, markets, factories, red light areas, resolving to take up the matter with the respective DMs.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR said that in the meeting it was decided that there is a need for all stakeholders to come together on a periodic basis at the district level. "It was decided that such a forum is needed to facilitate better coordination, sharing of best practices, and resolution of grievances amongst different stakeholders," he said.