Commuters face hardships due to traffic restrictions on major routes in Capital

New delhi: Commuters on Wednesday faced hardships in reaching their destinations due to traffic restrictions on key routes in the national Capital, a day after violence broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the city.



The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter said the traffic movement is heavy due to closure of four lanes on Kalindi Kunj and Noida stretches.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement near ITO, Mandi House and India Gate, which was affected due to restrictions placed there, resumed on Wednesday afternoon. The barricades placed near the Tilak Bridge were removed and the road leading to India Gate from ITO was opened.

Similarly, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is also functioning now, a senior police officer said.

The C-Hexagon at India Gate has also opened for traffic and there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles, police said.

On Wednesday morning, retired Delhi Police personnel staged a protest near ITO, leading to disturbance in traffic movement. They were protesting against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city.

Traffic continued to remain affected at ITO on Wednesday due to a protest called by retired Delhi Police personnel against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is closed and the road leading towards India Gate from ITO has also been closed.

Ghazipur market, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed. Commuters going to Ghaziabad from Delhi are advised to take Shahdara and DND, it said.

Meanhile, the Delhi Metro authorities on Wednesday shut the Lal Quila station and restricted entry to the Jama Masjid station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort.

A large number of Metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut on Tuesday soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn.

"Services at Delhi Metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late night. Lal Quila station has been closed again and entry to Jama Masjid station is restricted as of now. Normal services are there at all other stations," a senior DMRC official said.