Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike

New Delhi: Commuters in Delhi had a harrowing time on Monday as various autorickshaw and taxi unions went on a strike, demanding subsidy on CNG prices and a fare revision in the wake of the rising fuel prices.



Many commuters complained that they had to wait for a long time for Ola and Uber cabs that were available at "inflated rates" due to surge pricing. People in Delhi are likely to face similar hardships on Tuesday as well.

The Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association of Delhi, whose members work with cab aggregators, said its strike will continue for another day.

However, the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, an umbrella body of auto drivers, said it has no such plan for Tuesday and a decision on further strike will be announced later.

Hardly any autos, cabs and feeder buses were available at railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT), and metro stations across the city. Auto and cab drivers' unions have been demanding a hike in fares and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of the rising fuel prices.