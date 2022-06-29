Commuters can now use Pragati Maidan tunnel from 6 am to 10 pm

New Delhi: Commuters travelling to east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad from central Delhi and vice versa will now be able to use the newly opened Pragati Maidan tunnel as the authorities have extended the timeframe by two hours each in the morning and evening for motorists to use the facility.

According to PWD officials, the vehicular movement in the newly opened tunnel has now been allowed between 6 am and 10 pm. Earlier this tunnel was opened for the traffic from 8 am to 8 pm.

Seeing high demand and the traffic flow, we have increased the time limit for traffic to move inside the tunnel. The tunnel will now remain open for traffic from 6 am to 10 pm. It will be further extended in future depending on the need, a senior official of the PWD said.

Being touted as Delhi's first tunnel, the 1.3-km-long facility has been built by the PWD at an expenditure of Rs 920 crore as part of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project. The project also includes construction of six underpass on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.