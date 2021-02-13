Commotion in House as NrDMC hikes councillor fund

New Delhi: A day after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) doubled the Councillor Development Fund from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore in its final budget for 2021-22, the North civic body also seems to be following suit. For FY 21-22, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) has introduced a provision to allocate a budget of Rs 1.5 crore to each Councillor for the development work of their wards, up from last year's Rs 1 crore.



Notably, thousands of North MCD employees had gone on strike for several weeks because their salaries and employees had been delayed for several months. North MCD had said that a severe fund crunch was the reason behind this delay in unpaid dues.

Councillors will also soon be able to avail of health facilities in the hospitals and labs etc. at the rate of CGHS/DGHS.

In terms of offering some relief to residents after a poor financial year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown, North MCD has waived property tax for godowns in rural and urban villages of Rohini, Narela and Civil Lines Zone.

Another amnesty scheme is the introduction of a complete waiver of interest and penalty on all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of North MCD. It has also extended the 2020 amnesty scheme for residents of unauthorised regularised colonies.

The civic body has also decided to insert microchips in the area's buffaloes "to free North DMC area from the problem of stray cattle".

To increase its revenue, North MCD will also redevelop the Azadpur-Model Town Staff Quarters, Bungalow Road Staff Quarters, Cup and Saucer and staff quarters at Minto Road, Town Hall as Heritage Hotel.

AAP members in the BJP-led NDMC House on Friday raised vociferous slogans, held placards and sought the resignation of North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, a day after the ruling party levelled corruption charges against him.

The proceeding of the House, which had convened to finalise the annual budget was marred by protests from the opposition benches. However, the budget was cleared amid the din. The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday had claimed that Prakash has built his house by illegally occupying DUSIB land, an allegation he termed as baseless.

"AAP members raised slogans and held placards and some even climbed on the seat of the branches while the House proceedings were underway," the mayor said.