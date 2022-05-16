Committee to select five prominent markets for redevelopment in Delhi
New Delhi: A committee formed by the Delhi government will select five prominent markets for redevelopment as per the announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23, officials said on Monday.
The eight-member committee will submit its report by May 20, they said.
The committee will comprise representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), PWD and Delhi Jal Board besides two traders' association representatives. It will be headed by the chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), the officials said.
Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and one of the members of the committee, said the panel will have its first meeting on May 17.
Earlier, the Delhi government had invited applications from various market associations to select five markets under the redevelopment plan. The last date for submitting online applications was May 6.
"Fifty market associations had applied under the market redevelopment plan that will be considered in the selection process. Only those markets that have submitted applications will be considered for selection under redevelopment project," Goyal said.
The online application sought details like approximate number of shops in the market; unique products, shops, food hubs in the market; five key infrastructural issues in the market; how market association can assist government in the market redevelopment.
The retail market redevelopment project announced in the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 last month in the assembly seeks to upgrade five selected markets from all over Delhi in
phase-1.
The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year and creation of over 1.5 lakh job opportunities is estimated through the initiative.
The DTTDC is implementing the redevelopment project.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT