Committee formed to look into issues of DTC
New Delhi: The Delhi government has constituted a committee to look into the issues facing the Delhi Transport Corporation and to make recommendations for operational uniformity with partly private cluster model of buses.
The committee, constituted by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, will be headed by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra and will also have the DTC MD as its member.
According to officials, the mandate of the committee is to make recommendations so as to bring uniformity in the functioning of DTC and DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System) with regard to the buses operating under the cluster model as well as suggest measures to improve safety and comfort level of the commuters. The committee has also been directed to examine ways and means to make the operations of DTC technologically advanced so as to reduce human intervention wherever needed.
The other responsibilities of the committee would entail suggesting measures for recruitment of officials at different levels who may be in a position to take the DTC to new heights, according to officials.
The minister has stressed that the induction of electric buses on a large scale would require adoption of tech savvy operations, they said.
Of the 7,200 buses currently plying on the city roads, DTC runs 3,900 buses and the cluster runs 3,300. There are 150 electric buses of DTC that will be added by next month to its fleet. At the same time, 2,600 buses are going to be retired in the next two years.
According to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, the DTC has negative net worth and contributed 99.74 per cent of the loss incurred by state public sector enterprises in the national capital during 2019-20.
