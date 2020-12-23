Committee formed to 'de-escalate' COVID dedicated beds in hosps

New delhi: Following a DDMA meeting on Monday, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Govt of NCT of Delhi issued an order the same day, December 21, forming a committee regarding "capacity de-escalation of COVID-19 dedicated beds" in Delhi hospitals.



This committee includes: Udit Prakash Raj (IAS, Special Secretary Health and Family Welfare), Dr Nutan Mundeja (DGHS, Govt of NCT of Delhi), Dr Suneet Kaur (NCDC) and Dr Anant Mohan (Professor and Head of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, AIIMS, Delhi).

The committee has been asked to "carefully assess the current position including trends of hospital admission/discharges and recommend graded de-escalation of COVID-19 dedicated beds". They will also be required to recommend if "ICU beds and other critical care beds should, at this stage, form part of the proposed de-escalation". The committee will make their recommendations based on "regional and locational access across all categories of hospitals" and ensure that a "buffer capacity for patients from neighbouring states" is maintained as well.

The committee has been asked to submit these recommendations by December 23.