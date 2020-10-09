Commissioner may approve identity change, safe house if required

new delhi: After the Delhi Police "inadvertently" let slip the names of protected witnesses in a key case related to the north-east Delhi riots in a document filed with the chargesheet — now available to the accused and their lawyers — a senior officer in Delhi Police said that they have a witness protection committee that assesses the gravity of the threat to a witness and then provides the necessary protection.



In appropriate cases where there is a request from the witness for change of identity and based on the threat perception by the Commissioner of Police in Commissionerates or the SSP in district police investigating the case, a decision can also be taken for conferring a new identity to the witness by the Competent Authority.

The witness protection programme involves providing a police escort to the courtroom, offering temporary residence in a safe house or using modern communication technology (such as video conferencing) for the recording of testimony.

Since the list of witnesses in this case (the "main conspiracy" one being probed by the Special Cell), several of these "protected witnesses" have expressed fear that their lives may now be in danger. At least one of them told Millennium Post that they had received death threats.

Recently, in a press statement, the Delhi Police said the list of protected witnesses in the chargesheet relating to the north-east Delhi riots has "inadvertently" been shared with the accused.

"A court-related document containing the identities of some of these witnesses has been inadvertently included in the copies of the charge-sheet provided to the accused persons as part of compliance of judicial orders. However, steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of these witnesses and to address all concerns in this regard," the statement read.

According to one senior official, periodically, there is a meeting of the witness protection committee which includes a District Judge, a DCP and other officials. "The request of the person who has applied for protection is examined and if required, protection is given," the official said.

There have also been instances where the police have registered first information reports when they have received a complaint regarding threats to a witness and also made arrests. Last year, a meeting was held between the top brass of Delhi Police with respect to its witness protection programme.

"A dedicated witness protection cell is to be constituted to implement the witness protection orders under the scheme," sources said, adding that upon passing of a witness protection order, the witness protection cell shall also file a monthly follow-up report before the Competent Authority.

Police sources added that in case the competent authority finds that there is a need to revise the Witness Protection Order or an application is moved in this regard, and upon completion of the trial, a fresh threat analysis report shall be called from the ACP/DSP in charge of the concerned police

sub-division.