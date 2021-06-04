'Collusion b/w pvt hosps, Centre in vaccine supply'

New Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday said the central government is providing Covid vaccines to private hospitals who are charging exorbitant prices from people in the 18-44 age group instead of the Delhi government which is providing the jabs for free, alleging a "collusion" between the two.

It has been 11 days since the city government stopped vaccination for the 18-44 age group due to unavailability of vaccine. The Centre has said it will provide fresh supply for the age group on June 10.

"What kind of collusion is there between private hospitals and the BJP-led central government that they are providing vaccine continuously to the private hospitals, charging anywhere between Rs 850-Rs 1,400 per dose, but not giving it to Delhi which is doing it for absolutely free?" Atishi said.

"This unavailability of vaccines for the youth of the city is a serious issue for Delhi as we have seen how the previous wave of Covid wreaked havoc for the youth," she added.

India began vaccinating people in the 18-44 age bracket in the "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Under the third phase, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.