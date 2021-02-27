College students in Merc kill domestic help in hit-and-run

New Delhi: A 55-year-old domestic help was killed after three college students allegedly crashed their Mercedes sedan into the victim's scooty, late on Thursday night, here in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police said on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as one Antony Joseph, hailing from Gorakhpur in UP. Joseph's wife works as a cook in the house of an official of American Embassy in Vasant Vihar and both of them used to stay at the servant quarters there.

One of the accused, Aryan Jain (18), a resident of Vasant Vihar, was identified and arrested by the police on Friday. Police claim Jain was driving the car, along with two of his friends, and was a student at Bath University in the UK.

Along with him, two of his co-passengers and his school mates, one Samrath, an engineering student at Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Dwarka and Bharat, a first-year student at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), are still absconding, police have said. Samrath and Bharat are both aged around 19 years, police added.

Police have meanwhile said that Jain was not under the influence of alcohol or inebriated as per his blood report.

According to police, at around 11:45 pm on Thursday, they received information regarding an accident involving a Mercedes and a scooty, following which the rider died on the spot and main accused, Jain and his co-passengers fled the spot.

"The deceased went to drop his son to his uncle's place... following this, when he was returning, the incident took place at Vasant Vihar and he died then and there. How the accident took place is a matter of investigation and we will be probing the case further based on CCTV footage and witness statements," DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Jain's father, Sushi Jain, owns a jewellery shop in a Saket mall, the DCP further said.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old has been granted bail by a Delhi court. He has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), police said.