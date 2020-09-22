College funding: DU says govt not willing to meet; govt denies

new delhi: In another tug of war between the Delhi Government and the University of Delhi (DU) on Monday has left teachers in the doldrums. While Prof vice Chancellor, PC Joshi said that he had sought time from the Delhi Government over the issue of grants to 12 colleges fully funded by the state government but got no response; the state Government termed the statement as "false" and said that it is willing to meet with that varsity in the next



two-three days.

The Executive Council (EC) of DU in a meeting on Monday chaired by Joshi said that DU had sought time from CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in the matter concerning the allegations of corruption labeled against the 12 DU colleges, but failed to get any response from them.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has denied receiving any such request for an appointment.

The Delhi Government in a statement said, "In fact, Deputy CM had called a meeting with the DU VC to discuss this matter before ordering an independent audit and wrote several letters to him too. He refused to attend the meeting and did not even bother responding to letters from the Deputy CM and Education Minister. If he's still willing, he's welcome to meet and discuss this issue in the next 2-3 days."

"We don't approve the policy statement made by the Deputy CM of Delhi Govt to link the salary and funding of these colleges to the students' fees, which will bring a steep hike in students fees and deprive the students coming from socially and economically weaker sections of the society," DU said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday said it will hear on September 24 a plea by Delhi University teachers seeking direction to the colleges, affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the Delhi government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months.