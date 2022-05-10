Collection agent robbed of Rs 7 lakh cash in Noida

noida: A collection agent with logistic company was robbed with nearly Rs 7 lakh cash at gunpoint in a broad daylight robbery from Sector 113 police station area of Noida on Monday. Police have registered an FIR and are looking into CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants.



According to police officials, the victim Pramod Kumar Sahni, originally a resident of Khoda Ghaziabad, works as cash collection agent with CMS Infosys company for nearly past 20 years. On Monday, Kumar was going towards Sector 80 on his bike after collecting from different places at around 2 pm.

"While Kumar was passing through the service road behind the Mahagun Mazzeria Society located in Sector 78, three miscreants on two bikes intercepted him. They took him on gunpoint and snatched the bag containing cash," Sharad Kant, SHO of sector 113 police station said.

Police said that the miscreants first followed the victim and nearly 5 minutes and when they found him alone, they snatched his bag at gunpoint and fled.