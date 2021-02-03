Collect enough evidence before arrest, Crime Branch investigators directed

New Delhi: After having faced the ire of multiple trial courts and the Delhi High Court time and again for the way it has investigated cases related to the north-east Delhi riots last year, investigators in the Crime Branch probing cases related to the Republic Day anarchy here have been strictly directed to make sure they collect scientific evidence before making any arrest.



Police sources in the know said the move came after court observations of their probes in "past cases".

"Look, the focus has been given on collecting more and more scientific evidence. It's a long process but before arresting anyone, investigators should have enough evidence," sources said. As per sources, they (Crime Branch) observed their probe in past cases to find out where they were lacking or may lack. "Basically, during the investigation, we should ensure that the court does not pull us up. So they (investigators) have been asked to collect enough evidence," one source close to the investigation said.

Officials aware of probe developments have said that more than four software are being used in the investigation of these cases. "In one such software, if we feed photographs or other clues about a person, it can show the areas where his presence was noticed during January 26," sources said.

The National Forensic Sciences University have their setup and also CyPAD (Delhi Police) is helping investigators in collecting evidence. "We are checking videos and after identifying some suspects we are checking their call details. In some instances, we are also using video enhancement software," sources said. After segregation of 7,000 to 8,000 videos, they have isolated 1,500 videos (till Monday) that can be used for investigation because of their better quality.

Investigators once again told Millennium Post that there was a group who created a nuisance and were involved in unfurling the religious flag and their members being searched. "We have 250 videos (till Monday) of the Red Fort incident. All these videos are being checked and photographs are being prepared through these videos," one investigator said adding that there is also a possibility that CCTV footage from the day could take up as much as 400 terabytes of

space.

"We are also investigating speeches given from the podiums of protest sites just two to three days before the tractor parade. We have also received more than 50 audio files where recorded conversations of people who were present on January 26 were captured," sources said.

Despite 131 notices being sent to protesters, farmer leaders and other members part of the movement, till Tuesday night very few people had joined the probe even as farmer leaders remained

defiant.

"The role of 49 people in which 48 arrested by district police and one by crime branch are under scanner. Their testimonies about the violence during the parade are being checked," sources said.

According to the police, they have identified more than 200 tractors involved in the violence on Republic Day so far.