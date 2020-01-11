Cold Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a cold Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.



According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 91 per cent and the visibility at the Safdarjung Observatory was 800 metres during the same period.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

"The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 18 per cent," he said.

Air quality of the city was in the 'very poor' category in the air quality index (AQI) with 302 at 9.13 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.