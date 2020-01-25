Cold morning in Delhi as minimum temp dips to 4.8 degrees Celsius
New Delhi: It was a cold morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature dipping below the 5-degree Celsius mark.
"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal," a MeT official said.
The humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead with mist on Sunday morning.
"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius," he said.
The air quality recorded at 9:37 am was 223.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
