Cold morning in city, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national Capital witnessed another cold morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said the city will have a partly cloudy sky with very light rains towards the evening or night, IMD officials said.

It said the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather office said.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 368 at 4 pm, up from 363 on Wednesday.