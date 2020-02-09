Cold morning in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold morning under clear skies on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 6.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies later in the day.

"The skies will turn partly cloudy later in the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 22 degrees Celsius," he said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius.