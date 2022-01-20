'Cold day' in parts of Delhi for 7th day on trot

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi experienced "cold day" conditions for the seventh day on the trot on Wednesday, while the weatherman forecast an increase in the minimum temperature over the next three days under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the maximum temperature stood at 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.

Foggy and cloudy weather led to cold day conditions at Narela and Jafarpur, which recorded their maximum temperature at 14.7 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

Moderate fog is predicted in the capital on Thursday. The IMD said Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to rise to 13 degrees Celsius by Saturday due to cloudy weather under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.