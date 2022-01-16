Cold day conditions likely in parts of national capital

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 8.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with the India Meteorological Department predicting cold day conditions at many places on Sunday, officials said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 14 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 87 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted cold day conditions at many places across the national capital with partly cloudy sky and moderate fog on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Delhi shivered under cold day conditions recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius, with thick fog blotting out the sun.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

Severe cold day conditions persisted at Narela and Jafarpur, where the maximum temperature dipped to 10.7 degrees Celsius and 10.9 degrees Celsius, seven and nine notches below normal, respectively.



