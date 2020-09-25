'Coffee with Collector': Noida DM's plan to boost plasma donation

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration launched a "Coffee with Collector" initiative on Thursday to express gratitude to plasma donors and encourage more people to become donors to help COVID-19 patients defeat the disease.



District Magistrate Suhas L Y said he would interact with plasma donors over a cup of coffee (or their preferred choice of beverage) as part of the initiative in a symbolic gesture to acknowledge their voluntary support in the fight against the pandemic.

The administration has made it easier for plasma donors to join the cause by sending health care officials to their homes instead of people visiting hospitals for plasma donation.

People who have recovered fully from the coronavirus are eligible to donate plasma and can call on 7303488239 to make the donation.

Officials from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, would reach out to them, the district collector said.

As part of the Coffee

with Collector initiative, the district magistrate had coffee with six plasma donors, including two doctors, and

shared their experience of fighting the COVID-19 battle and then stepping up for the donation.