Cobbler set ablaze over monetary dispute

New Delhi: A 48-year-old cobbler has sustained sever burn injuries after two men allegedly set him ablaze over monetary dispute near New Delhi railway station, police said on Monday.



According to police, the victim, who sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, had borrowed Rs one lakh in May from the accused for his daughter's marriage and was unable to return.

The incident took place early Friday when the victim, Jograj, was sleeping near the railway station, police said.

One of the accused Rajiv has been arrested, they said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak hospital.