Coal supply 'regular', plants running at full capacity, says NTPC

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government said that it was readying for a possible power crisis due to the shortage of coal at the Dadri and Unchahar plants, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) responded to this, saying that the plants supplying power to the Capital are running at full capacity and are receiving "regular" supply of coal.



"All six Units of Dadri and 5 Units of Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies. Present stock is 1,40,000 MT and 95,000 MT respectively and import coal supplies are also in pipeline," NTPC tweeted.

The NTPC, in another tweet said, "Currently #Unchahar and #Dadri stations are declaring more than 100% rated capacity to the grid. All units of Unchahar and Dadri are running at full load except Unchahar Unit#1, which is under annual planned overhaul."