'CM's vision behind Deshbhakti Curriculum is turning into reality'

New Delhi: The Deshbhakti Curriculum started by the Delhi government in government schools is set to complete one year soon and to review the activities of the curriculum and observe its impact on children, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Janki Devi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Wednesday.



During the visit, Sisodia inspected the classes of the Deshbhakti Curriculum and participated in various activities and also interacted with the children and teachers at the schools to know their experiences.

While interacting with students, Sisodia expressed happiness to see the vision with which the Deshbhakti curriculum was started turn into reality. He said, "Children are now able to understand that making sacrifices for the country and respecting the symbols of the country, keeping our surroundings clean, and seeing the welfare of the country in everything that exists around us is also patriotism. This shows that our curriculum is becoming successful."

Sisodia further added that it is the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal that each child of the country should become a staunch patriot.

"I am happy to see that because of the Deshbhakti Curriculum, the feeling of pride and patriotism for the country is growing strong among the children studying in our schools. Now our children have started dreaming of making India No.1 in the world and they say if all 130 crore people come together, no force in the world will be able to stop India from becoming number one, in the next 5 years," he added.

During his visit, Sisodia observed that students have started exploring different ways to express their feeling of patriotism and are expressing themselves through poetry. In the class of Deshbhakti Curriculum, children do 5 minutes of meditation every day and think about any 5 patriots and then share their thoughts on them in the class. Their list of patriots includes housekeeping staff, parents, teachers, doctors, military police, etc.

Delhi government's Deshbhakti Curriculum aims to instill the spirit of love and respect for the country among every child studying in the Delhi government schools. The curriculum was started for the students from Nursery to Class 12.

As per the government, the curriculum has been designed in a manner to promote spirit of enquiry and self reflection among students. It allows them to interact with each other and understand the true meaning of patriotism. This curriculum gives children a chance to reflect upon themselves and helps them understand their love for the country in a better way.

The aim of this course is also to "prepare students to take the responsibility of solving the problems of the country on their shoulders".