CM's roadshow garners huge support

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attracted a huge crowd during the roadshow which started on Monday from Valmiki Mandir and moved towards Baba Kharag Singh Marg. The roadshow was scheduled to end with the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filing his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency but due to delay in the rally he could not.



Thousands of supporters participated in the roadshow and were seen dancing to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal'- the party's campaign song. Bystanders on either side of the road lined up to see their chief minister and wave at him. When the Chief Minister's convoy arrived, people shook hands and gave him flowers, while the CM consistently waved back at his supporters.

Madhu, a mother of two, came with her toddler and was seen making her way through the crowd to catch a glimpse of the CM. "I picked up my daughter from her playschool and came here directly. My daughter wanted to see him."

Meanwhile, it was business time for Ram Sevak, a fruit vendor, who usually makes a profit of Rs 100-200 per day but due to Monday's rally his sale went up. "By now I have made double the profit. I am waiting to see him (CM) hence I have parked my cart on this side of the road today."

Some AAP supporters were there to show their love for the CM in a unique fashion. Bhagat Singh from Seemapuri runs a grocery store on most days but on the days when the CM addresses a large gathering, Singh makes kheer or tea or any snackable for AAP supporters, and goes around on his two-wheeler distributing to one and all.

With the rally coming to an end, the enthusiasm among the people was still high as they danced to the drumming beats and some even joined the AAP volunteers in the flash mob on the party's campaign song.