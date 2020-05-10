CM's representatives appointed to coordinate issues pertaining to non-COVID hospitals

New Delhi: In a bid to manage and resolve individual grievances and to look after issues bothering healthcare workers in non-COVID Delhi government hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now appointed Chief Minister's representatives to as many as 33 such hospitals. These representatives have been assigned to coordinate with top officials, staff, patients and other concerned persons to address issues concerning non-COVID hospitals in the Capital.



Since the crisis began, non-COVID hospitals have been flooded with patients having serious ailments, history of critical illness, COVID suspects and many of them complaining of negligence by the hospital authorities. The medical staff, too, have complaints regarding manhandling by relatives of patients in addition to complaints of a lack of safety equipments resulting in spread of virus among them.

"In continuation of its earlier issued order to appoint Chief Minister's representatives in COVID-19 care centres, COVID health care centres, designated COVID hospitals and COVID testing centres, non-COVID hospitals of government of Delhi also to manage and resolve grievances of patients and medical staff. Medical Superintendents/Medical Directors/Directors of non-COVID are directed to cooperate with the assigned CM's representatives and facilitate their functioning in all possible ways," the order said.

As per the order, there are as many as 33 hospitals run by the Delhi government where representatives have been appointed among which GTB hospital, Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay, Deep Chand Bandhu, Guru Govind Singh, G B Pant hospital, ILBS, Jag Pravesh Chander, Janak Puri Super Speciality, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Maharshi Valmiki hospital, Maulana Azad Dental College and Sanjay Gandhi Hopital are the main.

"I have been appointed CM's representative at G B Pant Hospital to address day to day concern of patients. A lot of patients alleging apathy by hospitals hence we will try to minimize as much as possible. We have been coordinating with hospital authority and patients at hospital level and assisting a CM level committee formed by the CM himself. If something unresolved, committee will look after possible way. The whole system is being monitored the Chief Minister himself," said Neeraj Sharma, a representative at G B Pant hospital. "Media reports are coming that medical staff are in crisis these days hence the move is also aimed to solve their issues. If they will be affected or man handled, then how smooth functioning of hospitals will be ensured? Hence need of the hour is to manage the whole affairs," he added.